'Are You Joking?': Pietersen Livid With England's Approach in Second Ashes Test, Calls it 'Shambolic'

Former England skipper, Kevin Pietersen criticised his side’s approach during the first day of the second Ashes Test. Pietersen battered the English bowlers for taking a backseat in the second Test against Australia. England bowlers were thrashed by the Australian batting unit on Day 1 at Lord’s. The Aussies scored 339 runs on the first day losing five wickets.

Pietersen appeared to be totally disappointed and called the efforts of the English side as “shambolic’.

“Are you joking? I just hope they are in their dressing room and the England coach is giving them the biggest hammering and saying, ‘It’s not good enough.’ You cannot bowl that here today. You can’t have these conditions, declare for 393. Do you think Australia [are] declaring today? No chance,” the former England cricketer was quoted as telling Sky Sports.

Kevin Pietersen even questioned the intent of the English bowlers asking questions about why they were bowling at a below-average pace. He pointed out that the conditions were favourable for the English bowlers yet they could register just 78 to 80 miles per hour. “You know Australian players [openers] were outside to bat before the English bowlers,” Pietersen said.

Australia dominated the first day of the Lord’s Test. They got off to a good start with an opening partnership of 73 runs. David Warner took charge and scored 66 runs off 88 balls. The southpaw breached the 50-run mark for the first time this year in international cricket.

The other Australia opening batter Usman Khawaja departed after scoring 17. After both openers were dismissed by Josh Tongue, Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith stood strong and they stitched a solid partnership of 102 runs. Ollie Robinson earned a vital breakthrough after dismissing Labuschagne for 47 off 93 balls.

Then came Travis Head who hammered the English bowling attack. Head produced a quickfire 77 off 73 balls. Australia capped off the opening day’s play with a total of 339 runs at the loss of 5 wickets.

Former Aussie skipper Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 85 at stumps. Wicketkeeper Alex Carey is unbeaten at the other end on 11. Joe Root and pacer Josh Tongue emerged as England’s two best bowlers. Root and Tongue ended the opening day’s play having picked up two wickets each.