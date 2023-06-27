Kevin Pietersen Turns 43: Former England Skipper’s Famous Tweets on India and IPL

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KEVIN PIETERSEN: Legendary England cricketer Kevin Pietersen celebrates his 43rd birthday today. Pietersen served as the captain of the England cricket team for a brief tenure. He was also awarded the Player of the Series award for his wonderful performance in England’s maiden ICC trophy win in 2010. Since his retirement, Kevin Pietersen has become a star figure on social media, thanks to his for his witty tweets and remarkable style of commentary.

Let us take a look at some of the tweets he posted about India, Indian players and the Indian Premier League (IPL):

“India ‘Indian Flag’ - yeh aitihaasik jeet ka jashn manate kyunki yeh baadhao ke khilaap hasil hui hai. LEKIN, ASLI TEAM ‘English Flag, wink emoji’ toh kuch hafto baad a rahi hai jisse aapko harana hoga apne ghar mein. Satark rahe, 2 saptaah mein bahut adhik jashn manaane se saavadhan rahen ‘wink emoji’” wrote Kevin Pietersen after India’s historic win at the Gabba. He congratulated India for completing a record-run chase at the Gabba fortress but also delivered a warning that in a few weeks, the ‘real’ team would soon be making a touchdown at their home for a cricket series.

“Time for VIRAT to make the move to the capital city…! #IPL,” tweeted Kevin Pietersen in May 2023. This tweet was in response to Virat and Royal Challengers Bangalore’s disappointing end to the IPL 2023 campaign. With another season without the trophy, his former Bangalore teammate made an audacious remark. Pietersen had suggested that Kohli should join Delhi Capitals. The tweet instantly went viral and garnered more than 40k likes so far. He had already tweeted something similar previously, asking the fans a yes or no question on this matter, suggesting that top players like Ronaldo, Messi, Beckham moved in their careers.

“Respecting one’s elders is something ingrained in the culture here in India. Love it! This is slipping away on a daily basis in the Western world and it isn’t good!”, wrote Kevin Pietersen earlier this year in April. Pietersen showcased his love for India’s culture in this tweet. It made him really happy to see how well Indians tend to respect their elders. He also slammed the western culture for lacking these qualities saying that this respect is slowly fading away from his region and that it is not good.

“As India grows globally and becomes a major geo political ally to many countries, the IPL grows too. This juggernaut will get bigger & BIGGER….’ curious eyes emoji’”, Kevin Pietersen wrote in May 2023. Pietersen acknowledged the recent improvements in India’s foreign relations in this post. He connected this political development with the growth of the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying that they are co-related. He also went on to add that the tournament is only going to get even bigger in the coming years.

“The IPL 1000th game today, here in Mumbai tonight. What a journey it’s been. A tournament that’s positively touched so many peoples lives…! ‘Heart emoji’ What’s been your favorite moment over the years? IPL1000game,” Pietersen tweeted about IPL’s 1000th game. He recognised the impact of the domestic Indian tournament across the world. The ex-England batter was so overwhelmed with the fact that IPL had reached its 1000th game that he just could not control his excitement to tweet about it. He also wanted the fans to share their favourite moment of the tournament since they started watching it.

Here’s wishing Kevin Pietersen a very Happy Birthday!