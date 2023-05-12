Kieron Pollard Birthday: Memorable IPL Knocks by Mumbai Indians Legend

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIERON POLLARD: Former West Indies captain and Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard is one of the greatest players in the history of the Indian Premier League. Pollard enthralled fans for 13 years before retiring from the IPL last year. Pollard played a pivotal role in establishing Mumbai Indians as the dominant franchise and won the tournament a record five times.

It’s Pollard’s birthday and we have a treat for the Paltan!Here’s reliving three of his best knocks in the Blue and Gold #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @KieronPollard55 https://t.co/arNTOvSMIF — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 12, 2021

Pollard captured the imagination of the cricketing world with his fearless brand of batting. He blunted premier bowling attacks with his clinical strokeplay and was a player who could instantly change the complexion of a T20 match.

Kieron Pollard turns 35 todayTo celebrate his birthday, here’s a compilation of some of his big hits for West Indies ⬇️ — ICC (@ICC) May 12, 2022

Apart from his batting, Pollard also chipped in with his bowling and was an exceptional fielder in the deep. His expertise in finishing off the matches led to Mumbai attaining tremendous success in knockout games.

top videos

On his 36th birthday, let us take a look at some of his finest knocks in the IPL.