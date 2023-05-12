Kieron Pollard Birthday: Memorable IPL Knocks by Mumbai Indians Legend

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KIERON POLLARD: Former West Indies captain and Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard is one of the greatest players in the history of the Indian Premier League. Pollard enthralled fans for 13 years before retiring from the IPL last year. Pollard played a pivotal role in establishing Mumbai Indians as the dominant franchise and won the tournament a record five times.
It’s Pollard’s birthday and we have a treat for the Paltan!Here’s reliving three of his best knocks in the Blue and Gold #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians @KieronPollard55 https://t.co/arNTOvSMIF
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 12, 2021
Pollard captured the imagination of the cricketing world with his fearless brand of batting. He blunted premier bowling attacks with his clinical strokeplay and was a player who could instantly change the complexion of a T20 match.
Kieron Pollard turns 35 todayTo celebrate his birthday, here’s a compilation of some of his big hits for West Indies ⬇️
— ICC (@ICC) May 12, 2022
Apart from his batting, Pollard also chipped in with his bowling and was an exceptional fielder in the deep. His expertise in finishing off the matches led to Mumbai attaining tremendous success in knockout games.
On his 36th birthday, let us take a look at some of his finest knocks in the IPL.
- 83 (31) - MI vs PBKS in IPL 2019
Kieron Pollard played one of his most memorable knocks against Punjab Kings in IPL 2019. While chasing a daunting target of 198 runs, Mumbai were reeling at 56 for 2 in the eighth over when Pollard walked to the crease. He turned the game around for Mumbai with his blistering knock of 83 off just 31 balls. The West Indies star obliterated Punjab’s bowling attack as he smashed 10 sixes and three fours. Mumbai won the match, courtesy of Pollard’s whirlwind knock.
- 60 (32) - MI vs CSK in IPL 2013
Kieron Pollard played the most important knock for Mumbai Indians in the high-stakes final of the IPL 2013. In the first innings, Chennai Super Kings’ bowlers were dominating Mumbai Indians until Pollard came to the crease. The burly Trinidadian played a scintillating knock of 60 runs on a difficult pitch to propel his team to a respectable 148 runs. Chennai couldn’t chase down the target and Mumbai ended up winning the final.
- 63 (35) - MI vs DC in IPL 2017
The batter piled up 63 runs off 35 balls against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2017. Delhi bowlers looked completely helpless as Pollard went on a rampage and guided Mumbai to a mammoth total. Mumbai won the match by 146 runs.
- 70 (47) - MI vs RCB in IPL 2017
This was another classic. Pollard’s masterful knock of 70 off 47 balls was enough to guide his team to victory in this IPL 2017 match. While chasing 143 runs, Mumbai had lost five wickets inside the first eight overs. It was Pollard who rescued the match with his knock by showing tremendous mental fortitude. He first steadied the ship and then took the game deep for his team. Riding on the back of his gritty knock, Mumbai won the match by four wickets.
- 87 (34) - MI vs CSK in IPL 2021
It seems Kieron Pollard keeps his best for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. Pollard emerged as Mumbai’s saviour in this IPL 2021 match. The all-rounder scored 87 (not out) off just 34 balls against their eternal rivals and helped Mumbai chase down Chennai’s mammoth total of 218 runs.