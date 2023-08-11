King Kohli Shares the Importance of Maintaining Diet But Can't Resist His Favourite 'Chole Bhature'

Indian cricketing star, Virat Kohli, is all about maintaining a balanced diet and staying in top shape. He believes in getting the right nutrients and proteins to power him through intense training and matches. The star batter spoke to indianexpress.com about how much he’s into fitness. But also mentions him aiming for a healthy and kickass life overall.

Virat Kohli was quoted by the Indian Express where he talked about his training, he said, “When it comes to training, I believe in pushing myself to the limit. I engage in a combination of strength training, agility drills, and endurance exercises. It’s all about building a strong foundation to handle the challenges of the game and stay injury-free,”

Kohli had also spoken on the importance of rest and recovery being equally necessary as the body needs enough time to recover from the intense training sessions. So he makes sure to get enough sleep as per his body’s requirements.

However, he will not let the opportunity to have a plate of chole bhature slide. He was quoted saying, “Yes, I do enjoy good food, and I must admit, being a Punjabi, I have a soft spot for some delicious and hearty dishes. Chole bhature is an all-time favourite for me and whenever I have the chance, I indulge in a fulfilling plate of chole bhature.” This is where he underlines the importance of “maintaining a balanced diet” to support his fitness and performance on the field. “So, while I do treat myself to such dishes occasionally, I make sure to follow a strict diet to stay in shape.”

Kohli recalled the various challenges he faced in his illustrious career, he believes it’s his ability to stay resilient and push forward that defined him. Another aspect is the belief in himself and his trust in his instincts which became a key factor in his success.

He also told the Indian Express saying he prioritises self-care which remains an integral part of his routine. He was quoted saying, “I engage in regular workouts, meditation, and mindfulness practices to keep my mind and body in sync. Physical activity, not only helps him stay fit but also acts as a great stress reliever. Additionally, spending quality time with my loved ones is vital for me to unwind and find emotional support.”