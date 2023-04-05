KKR vs RCB: Check Dream11 Team, Captain, Vice-captain For Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to script their first win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season when they take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday, April 6. The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata and Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In their opening match of the season, Kolkata had to suffer a seven-wicket (DLS Method) defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings.

Meanwhile, Bangalore kicked off their IPL 2023 journey on a promising note. The Faf du Plessis-led side defeated five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians by eight wickets to start the season in style. Star India batter Virat Kohli produced a fine knock of unbeaten 82 to guide Bangalore to a convincing eight-wicket win over Mumbai.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be played on Thursday, April 6.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

KKR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Andre Russell

Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Venkatesh Iyer

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

KKR vs RCB Probable XIs:

KKR Probable XI: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

KKR vs RCB Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Michael Bracewell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav

