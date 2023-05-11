'Shardul Thakur's Job Should be to Bowl At Least Two or Three Overs in Powerplay': Former KKR All-rounder

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan suggested that Shardul Thakur should bowl at least two or three overs in the powerplay for Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. KKR traded Shardul ahead of IPL 2023 season but the Indian all-rounder has not been consistent with his performances. Apart from a match-winning 68-run knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he has failed to make any impact this season.

The 31-year-old has scored 109 runs with the bat and claimed just 4 wickets in 8 matches thus far this season.

Pathan, who was part of KKR’s two-time title-winning squads, suggested that Shardul should focus more on his bowling as he is an experienced bowler who has done well for India across formats.

“I wouldn’t say that he should be used more as a batter. If a lot of wickets fall early, you can then come in and score some crucial runs if you bat well. But his job should be to bowl at least two or three overs in the powerplay. He can then come back into the attack for the kill. He is an experienced bowler who has played Tests and ODIs as well. I’d like to see him focus on his bowling and get some wickets," Pathan told ESPNCricinfo.

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Nitish Rana has not used Shardul’s full quota of overs on numerous occasions this season as the other bowlers have done better than him.

Yusuf said that it’s not the captain’s fault for not using his full overs as Shardul has been expensive on a couple of occasions and the skipper won’t take any risk in such cases.

“KKR have used Shardul Thakur on some occasions, but he has proved to be very expensive," Pathan said. “No captain would want a bowler to complete four overs in such a situation. This could be the only reason why he hasn’t bowled his full quota of overs in most games," he concluded

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are still alive and kicking in the IPL 2023 playoffs race. They have managed to win close matches, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in thrilling last-over finishes.