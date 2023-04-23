KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Aiming to Avoid Fourth Defeat in a Row, Kolkata Knight Riders Run Into Chennai Super Kings

Read more

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Jason Roy and Litton Das. And barring Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku, their batting looks fragile.

Their latest challenge is Chennai Super Kings, a team that continued to put up impressive shows with signs of improvement. Having started the season with a defeat, the MS Dhoni-led CSK have been churning out solid performances having beaten RCB and SRH in their previous two matches with different players stepping up. They will be hoping that the trend continues.

However, for CSK the fitness of Ben Stokes remains a concern who in all likeliness will continue to watch the proceedings from the sidelines. He was been consigned to the bench after CSK’s first two matches of the season. Sisanda Malanga is another doubtful starter.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming reckons facing KKR at Eden Gardens is just the start of bigger challenges for his team. “Yes, big challenge is coming up. We’ve had a really good draw so far. But we are about to embark on a busy couple of weeks. So, we’re well aware of the challenges. The day games that we have this year are early in May. And it’s a real concern. So, we just have to wait for those and make sure that the medical staff which we have are very good to keep the guys hydrated,” Fleming said.

“But there’s no doubt about it. It’s a massive challenge. The afternoon games here, the last game in Delhi, I’ll be sitting inside, that’s for sure! We just gotta play well. It’s the same for both sides and it’s one of the challenges of doing well in the IPL,” he added.

