KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2023: Aiming to Avoid Fourth Defeat in a Row, Kolkata Knight Riders Run Into Chennai Super Kings

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 17:42 IST
Kolkata, India
IPL 2023 Live Updates, KKR vs CSK: Kolkata Knight Riders have produced two remarkable comeback wins of IPL 2023. Both were triggered by stunning batting displays. The first one courtesy Shardul Thakur’s blazing fifty and the second thanks to Rinku Singh going berserk in the final over. Those two have been KKR’s only two wins of the season so far out of six attempts. In their last match they succumbed to struggling Delhi Capitals, a team that was on a five-match losing streak. Their biggest worry is an unsettled top-order. They are yet to find a pair of dependable openers having gone through the likes of N Jagadeeshan, Read More
So far, Eden Gardens has hosted two matches this season and on both the occasions, the team batting first has posted a total in excess of 200. The first time it was KKR who then defended it quite handsomely but the second time fell short of 229 by 24 runs. Pacers seem to get something out of the pitch with the new ball though.
Captain: Devon Conway
Vice-captain: Varun Chakaravarthy
Wicketkeeper: MS Dhoni
Batters: Jason Roy, Devon Conway, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh
All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the Match no 33 of the IPL 2023 wherein Kolkata Knight Rider will host Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens tonight. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST. KKR have just two wins to show for so far in the season and those two have come to exceptional individual displays. Their batters are yet to fire in unison and they haven’t been able to find a reliable pair of openers either. On the other hand, CSK continue to polish their performances across departments and will hope to keep up the good work.
Their latest challenge is Chennai Super Kings, a team that continued to put up impressive shows with signs of improvement. Having started the season with a defeat, the MS Dhoni-led CSK have been churning out solid performances having beaten RCB and SRH in their previous two matches with different players stepping up. They will be hoping that the trend continues.
However, for CSK the fitness of Ben Stokes remains a concern who in all likeliness will continue to watch the proceedings from the sidelines. He was been consigned to the bench after CSK’s first two matches of the season. Sisanda Malanga is another doubtful starter.
CSK coach Stephen Fleming reckons facing KKR at Eden Gardens is just the start of bigger challenges for his team. “Yes, big challenge is coming up. We’ve had a really good draw so far. But we are about to embark on a busy couple of weeks. So, we’re well aware of the challenges. The day games that we have this year are early in May. And it’s a real concern. So, we just have to wait for those and make sure that the medical staff which we have are very good to keep the guys hydrated,” Fleming said.
“But there’s no doubt about it. It’s a massive challenge. The afternoon games here, the last game in Delhi, I’ll be sitting inside, that’s for sure! We just gotta play well. It’s the same for both sides and it’s one of the challenges of doing well in the IPL,” he added.
Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here