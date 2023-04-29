KKR vs GT Live Streaming IPL 2023: When and Where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match live?

Kolkata Knight Riders will be aiming to defeat a star-studded Gujarat Titans team on April 29. Kolkata have not produced results on a consistent basis and are currently languishing in the seventh position on the points table. However, Nitish Rana and Co are coming into this match after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in an impressive fashion. Kolkata Knight Riders will be high on morale and will fancy their chances in front of their boisterous home crowd.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have played like defending champions and have looked very formidable. With a win against the Knight Riders, Gujarat can displace Rajasthan Royals from the top of the table. The match might be decided on how Gujarat batters tackle the likes of Suyash Sharma and Varun Chakravarthy. Ahead of the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be played on April 29.

Where will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans begin?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will begin at 3:30 pm IST on April 29.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

KKR vs GT Full Squads

KKR: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer

GT: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Mohit Sharma, Urvil Patel, KS Bharat, Odean Smith

