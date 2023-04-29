KKR vs GT Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans' Aim to Claim Top Spot Against Inconsistent Kolkata Knight Riders

Read more

Hardik has been inspiring as the skipper and he has been able to defend below-par scores and at the same time, they crossed the 200-run mark on a couple of occasions.

Meanwhile, the defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this season was a tough pill to swallow for Titans as Rinku Singh took the cricketing world by storm as he smashed 35 runs in the final over. Rinku instantly become the superstar but it was a big setback for the Titans, however, they managed to bounce back soon and are currently placed at the second spot on the points table.

Meanwhile, KKR managed to return to winning ways with a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. They still have to win at least five from their remaining six matches to seal a playoff berth.

“In terms of batting unit, the message that has gone across is play fearless cricket. It’s about taking the game on. It’s something that we have discussed,” Foster said on the eve of their match against Gujarat Titans here.

“At times it does not always go according to plan, but it actually takes the pressure off. There isn’t any pressure on the guys.” Foster further said that they have gone on to reach the final from a similar position in 2021 when they had lost four in a row in the first phase before they bounced back in the UAE leg.

“We really enjoy the challenge, it’s an exciting opportunity. We have been in this situation before and we managed to make the final,” he said.

“Quite a lot of players are still with the side. We are going to come here with a lot of confidence in this game.” Asked about the areas to improve, he said: “Nothing specific, we need to tighten up a little bit.

“At times we are bowling really tightly, at times we are getting big scores together. “It’s about putting all together, just bit more consistently. There are a few standout performances,” he said.

