Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And KKR vs GT Head to Head Record

Memories of Rinku Singh walloping five sixes in the final over of the contest are still very much fresh on the minds of cricket fans. With 29 runs needed to defend off six balls, Gujarat Titans seemed comfortably placed to get the better of Kolkata Knight Riders during their first leg meeting of this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL). But Rinku’s final-over exploits guided Kolkata to one of the most remarkable victories in the history of the game. Gujarat will now be eyeing revenge as they take on Nitish Rana’s men in the return leg of IPL 2023 on Saturday. The match between Kolkata and Gujarat is slated to take place at the Eden Gardens.

Gujarat will head into the contest after winning their last two games. Kolkata, on the other hand, clinched a 21-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Head-to-head records

The two sides have so far faced each other on two occasions. Both sides have registered one win each. In their last meeting earlier this season, Kolkata Knight Riders recorded a thrilling three-wicket victory on the final delivery of the contest against Gujarat Titans.

Check Out KKR vs GT Probable XIs

KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

GT Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Noor Ahmad

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Bowlers with Most Wickets, Check here

KKR vs GT Full Squad-

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad For IPL 2023: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das

Gujarat Titans Full Squad For IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here