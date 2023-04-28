KKR vs GT, IPL 2023: Kolkata Weather Forecast and Eden Gardens Pitch Report

A stuttering Kolkata Knight Riders team will face a tough assignment in the form of defending champions Gujarat Titans in their next IPL match. The big-ticket clash is slated to take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 29. It will be the first fixture of Saturday’s doubleheader and will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

The Knight Riders were thrashed by Chennai Super Kings in their previous home game. The side did manage to end a four-match losing streak in their last appearance against Royal Challengers Bangalore beating them by 21 runs. A win is a must for Kolkata if they want to be in contention for the playoff spots.

Gujarat Titans are coming off two back-to-back victories. In the earlier game, Gujarat outclassed Mumbai Indians by a huge margin of 55 runs. Gujarat have so far lost just two out of their 7 games in the IPL 2023, while Kolkata have suffered a defeat on five occasions.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is recognised to be a perfect wicket for T20 games and has a reputation for producing high-scoring matches. The short boundary has helped batters at the venue. In the last game here, Chennai Super Kings put up a mammoth 235 runs. The chasing team has a better record at Eden Gardens but the team batting first can also hope for a victory if they can post a 200-plus score.

Weather Report

The weather in Kolkata is expected to be mostly cloudy on April 29. There is also a possibility of rain during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans. The wind speed will be around 10-12 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 59-70 percent.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Telecast and Live Streaming Details:

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match will be telecast on the Star Sports network. Live streaming will be available on the JioCinema app and website.

