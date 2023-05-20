KKR vs LSG Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Coverage on TV And Online

IPL action continues at the Eden Gardens as the Kolkata Knight Riders will now take on the Lucknow Super Giants. The Lucknow Super Giants head into this match after a thrilling win over the Mumbai Indians. On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders beat the Chennai Super Kings in Chennai in a convincing fashion.

The Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting stood up in the last match against the Chennai Super Kings with Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh being part of a match-winning partnership. They now need their spinners to step up and make their presence felt against a power-packed Lucknow batting order.

For Lucknow, their top order has to be more consistent and needs to give some platform to Marcus Stoinis. However, their bowling has been good and the inclusion of Mohsin Khan has given the side a lot of balance.

Ahead of Saturday’s IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will take place on May 20, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants For IPL 2023?

KKR vs LSG Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak, Karun Nair, Mayank Yadav