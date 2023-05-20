KKR vs LSG LIVE, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Look to Seal Play-off Spot Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Live now
Curated By: Aditya Maheshwari
Last Updated: May 20, 2023, 18:51 IST
Kolkata, India
IPL 2023 Live Score KKR vs LSG: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League match from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Krunal Pandya and Co. will look to seal a place in the playoffs but they face a tricky challenge in Kolkata Knight Riders who are riding high on confidence after beating Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk.
KKR still have a very slim chance to make it to playoffs and they will look to give it a shot on Saturday by outclassing in-form Lucknow. Despite the absence of KL Rahul, LSG have managed to do well in the last few matches under Krunal’s Read More
Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL game in Kolkata. Rajasthan won the game by 9 wickets. KKR posted 149 for 8 and this score was chased down with ridiculous ease by Rajasthan Royals as they sauntered to a win in the 14th over.
The weather in Kolkata is expected to set fair on May 20. There is no possibility of rain playing a spoilsport during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. The wind speed will be around 18 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 32 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 80 percent.
The pitch at the Eden Gardens is expected to be another batting beauty, but there will be assistance to the spinners. Both the sides have a plethora of spinning options and this could well decide the nature of the pitch and the result of the match.
Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other in 2 matches in IPL. Out of these 2 games, Kolkata have not won any and Lucknow hold the clear advantage with 2 wins.
On the other side, Rinku Singh has emerged as the biggest superstar for Knight Riders this season as he has scored consistently well lower down the order. He has been relishing well in the finisher’s role for the Purple Army.
Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit on Friday said there was nothing wrong in the Eden Gardens pitch as he took the blame for failing to exploit the home advantage in the IPL this season.
Following their away win against Chennai Super Kings on May 14, KKR skipper Nitish Rana had remarked that every team except theirs had done well on home ground in the IPL. Two-time IPL champions KKR are on the brink of elimination after losing four of their seven matches at Eden Gardens.
“I think you people have misunderstood it (Rana’s comments). Home advantage means when we play at home, we would like to win,” Pandit said on the eve of their match against Lucknow Super Giants.
“It’s not a question of pitches or anything else. I’m talking about winning the game, and it’s unfortunate that in spite of having home advantage, we have not been able to win many games that we played here,” he added.
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N. Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh and Aarya Desai.
Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Nicholas Pooran, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yudhvir Charak and Karun Nair.