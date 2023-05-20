KKR vs LSG, IPL 2023: Kolkata Weather Forecast and Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off against Lucknow Super Giants at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium after a convincing win over the Chennai Super Kings. They need this win to mathematically stay in the contest and Nitish Rana and his team are eager to build momentum by securing another win and pose few headaches to other sides.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow Super Giants are coming off a win against the Mumbai Indians in the last match. Their bowlers stood up and snatched win from the jaws of defeat in the last match and this will give them a lot of momentum heading into the Eden Gardens. Mohsin Khan has been a welcome addition to the side and now, the batters have to step up and provide assistance to the Marcus Stoinis and the lower order.

Where will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What happened in the last IPL game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata?

Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Rajasthan Royals in the last IPL game in Kolkata. Rajasthan won the game by 9 wickets. KKR posted 149 for 8 and this score was chased down with ridiculous ease by Rajasthan Royals as they sauntered to a win in the 14th over.

What is the average score at Eden Gardens in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Eden Gardens is 173

KKR vs LSG Head-To-Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other in just the two matches. Lucknow have won both these matches and KKR will be keen to break this jinx.

KKR vs LSG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is expected to be another batting beauty, but there will be assistance to the spinners. Both the sides have a plethora of spinning options and this could well decide the nature of the pitch and the result of the match.

Weather Report

The weather in Kolkata is expected to set fair on May 20. There is no possibility of rain playing a spoilsport during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants. The wind speed will be around 18 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 32 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 80 percent.