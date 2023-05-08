KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Streaming IPL 2023: How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Coverage on TV And Online

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off against the Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium. KKR are entering into the match after their impressive win over the SunRisers Hyderabad. The team, led by Nitish Rana, is determined to build on their success and secure more wins to rise above the mid-table clutter and challenge the top four contenders.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are also in Kolkata, having suffered yet another defeat against the Mumbai Indians owing to their lacklustre bowling attack. The team has had an inconsistent season so far, struggling with their bowling performances. Nonetheless, their batting has shown great promise and they are keen to maintain their momentum in this crucial match against the Knight Riders.

Ahead of Monday’s IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will take place on May 8, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2023 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings For IPL 2023?

KKR vs PBKS Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shahrukh Khan, Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

