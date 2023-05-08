KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Hope to Arrest Slide at Home

Live now
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings LIVE: It’s been over a month since KKR played their first match of the IPL 2023 at Eden Gardens. It resulted in a big win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Since then they have played thrice at home, losing al three matches. Three of their four victories in 10 attempts have come in away games. Clearly, KKR aren’t feeling exactly at home so far. And with the teams starting to concentrate on myriad permutations and combinations to check their playoffs chances, Knight Riders know they cannot afford any more slip in the upcoming games. Read More
In the match no 53 of IPL 2023 tonight, Kolkata Knight Riders host Punjab Kings at Eden Gardens. Both the teams are hoping to climb up in the points table and improve their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. KKR are more precariously placed than their latest opponent having won just four of their 10 matches so far. A win tonight, depending on how well they do, can take them as high as the third spot. On the other hand, should PBKS win, they will definitely jump to the third spot.
They will be playing two games in a row at home, the first of those tonight against Punjab Kings, a team that is on a hot streak having scored four 200-plus totals in a row, an IPL record. Two of those have resulted in wins and two in defeats. What should bother PBKS is the fact that they have conceded 200-plus runs four times in a row as well.
So PBKS know where to focus their energies now, more so since they are just a rung above KKR in the standings. A win tonight will propel them into top-three.
This is the second meeting between these two teams this season with with PBKS winning the first encounter by seven runs in Mohali.
Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai
Punjab Kings Full Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar
