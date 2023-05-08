KKR vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Hope to Arrest Slide at Home

Read more

They will be playing two games in a row at home, the first of those tonight against Punjab Kings, a team that is on a hot streak having scored four 200-plus totals in a row, an IPL record. Two of those have resulted in wins and two in defeats. What should bother PBKS is the fact that they have conceded 200-plus runs four times in a row as well.

So PBKS know where to focus their energies now, more so since they are just a rung above KKR in the standings. A win tonight will propel them into top-three.

This is the second meeting between these two teams this season with with PBKS winning the first encounter by seven runs in Mohali.

Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mandeep Singh, Tim Southee, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Aarya Desai

Punjab Kings Full Squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar

