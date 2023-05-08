KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Kolkata Weather Forecast and Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off against the Punjab Kings at the iconic Eden Gardens stadium following a thrilling victory over the SunRisers Hyderabad. With a mid-table logjam to contend with, Nitish Rana and his team are eager to build momentum by securing another win and potentially challenging for a spot in the top 4.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are coming off a defeat against the Mumbai Indians and have been inconsistent throughout the season. Their bowling department has been a cause for concern, but their batting lineup has shown impressive form. As they take on the Knight Riders, the Kings will look to maintain their strong batting performance and aim for a much-needed win.

Where will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What happened in the last IPL game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata?

Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Gujarat Titans in the last IPL game in Kolkata. Gujarat Titans won the game by 7 wickets. KKR posted 179 for 7 and this score was chased down by Gujarat Titans with 7 wickets to spare.

What is the average score at Eden Gardens in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Eden Gardens is 161.7

KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have faced each other in 31 matches in IPL. Out of these 31 games, KKR have won 20 whereas Punjab Kings have won 11 matches.

KKR vs PBKS Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens is expected to give assistance to slower bowlers. In the last match between Kolkata and Gujarat, batters were expected to dig deep and work for their runs and big hits came along as set batters assessed the pitch.

Weather Report

The weather in Kolkata is expected to set fair on May 6. But there is no possibility of rain playing a spoilsport during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. The wind speed will be around 12 km/h during the 20-over clash. The temperature could hover around 32 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity is anticipated to be around 55 percent.

