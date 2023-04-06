IPL Live Score, KKR vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders Hope For Recovery at Eden Gardens

Read more

win of the season.

Eden Gardens is a venue which RCB and their fans will remember quite vividly. It’s at this ground that Virat Kohli scored his last IPL century, back in 2019. And it’s here that they collapsed for a meagre 49 in 2017.

KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit is only taking positives for the team’s defeat to PBKS in Mohali. “I’m looking at it in a very positive way. The way the team has performed, we were in the game till the very last in spite of losing back-to-back wickets. The guys had shown their character to remain in the game. That’s the positivity with which we’re going into the next game,” Pandit said on Wednesday.

“One cannot be judgmental after just the first game. Looking at our last game, we were in it till the end. I’m pretty confident of the side we have,” he added.

He also felt that KKR don’t lack in experience. “I would not say that experience is lacking. Every individual has created an impact at the domestic and international level. They are all reputed cricketers,” Pandit said.

KKR have roped in Jason Roya as replacement for their first-choice captain Shreyas Iyer. “We will be missing two players. Roy is a top-order batter and he can be used as an impact player,” Pandit said.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here