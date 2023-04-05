Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And KKR vs RCB Head to Head Record

Ravaged by unavailability of big names, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season has already proved to be quite topsy-turvy for Kolkata Knight Riders. The Kolkata-based franchise would have desperately wanted to kick off their IPL 2023 campaign on a winning note. But that did not happen. In their opening encounter of the season, the Nitish Rana-led side had to face a seven-run defeat at the hands of Punjab Kings. Kolkata will now be looking to claim their maiden win of the 16th edition of the IPL when they host a buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore side on Thursday, April 6. The IPL fixture between Kolkata and Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Bangalore claimed a convincing eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in their season opener. Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was adjudged Man of the Match in that clash after playing a tremendous knock of 43-ball 73.

When will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match be played?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be played on Thursday, April 6.

Where will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

How to live stream Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be streamed live on JioCinema app and website.

How to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match on TV?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be televised live on Star Sports Network.

Check Out KKR vs RCB Probable XIs

KKR Probable XI: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav

RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma

KKR vs RCB Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, David Willey, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Sonu Yadav, Micheal Bracewell

