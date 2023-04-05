KKR vs RCB, IPL 2023: Kolkata Weather Forecast And Eden Gardens Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to open their account on the points table when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Eden Gardens is a happy hunting ground for the two-time champions and Kolkata will back themselves to win in their own backyard. The KKR team management might look to replace Tim Southee in the line-up if Lockie Ferguson becomes available.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be harbouring ambitions of conquering the Eden Gardens. Faf du Plessis and Co appear to be in great form if the result in their last match is anything to go by. RCB will certainly pose a tough challenge against Kolkata.

Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, here is all you need to know:

KKR vs RCB Weather Report

The match will begin at 7:30 pm on April 6. According to weather reports, there is no chance of rain in Kolkata during that time. The conditions are ideal for cricket and we should get a full game.

KKR vs RCB Pitch Report

The pitch at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens is known for its batting-friendly nature and this venue has witnessed several high-scoring IPL matches. At the same time, spinners will certainly get some purchase from the wicket as the game progresses. Out of a total of 77 IPL matches at this venue, chasing teams have won 45 times and teams batting first won on 31 occasions. Therefore, whoever wins the toss will look to bowl first.

KKR vs RCB Full Squads

KKR: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Lockie Ferguson, Harshit Rana, N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Shakib Al Hasan, Mandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Andre Russel, Rinku Singh, Tim Southee, Suyash Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, David Wiese, Umesh Yadav, Litton Das, Shreyas Iyer

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Virat Kohli, Reece Topley, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood

KKR vs RCB Live Streaming and Telecast Details

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

