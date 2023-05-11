KKR vs RR Live Cricket Streaming For IPL 2023: How to Watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Coverage on TV And Online

IPL action continues at the Eden Gardens as the Kolkata Knight Riders brace themselves to lock horns with a hurt Rajasthan Royals who are on a three-match losing spree.

KKR have been improving and come into this match on the back of two successive wins. On the other hand, Rajasthan, after a fiery start, have slipped away and have lost five of their last six matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting has come to the fore and the form of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh as finishers has worked like a charm. They will need their bowlers to step up as well against RR’s in-form batters.

For Rajasthan, their top order has been in form, but their bowling, especially in the death overs, has to be better. They have lost games in the final few overs and the team will be advised to use their impact player prudently.

Ahead of Thursday’s IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals; here is all you need to know:

Q.When will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will take place on May 11, Thursday.

Q.Where will the IPL 2023 match Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

Q.What time will the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Q.Which TV channels will broadcast Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

Q.How do I watch the live streaming of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals For IPL 2023?

KKR: N Jagadeesan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine,Suyash Sharma, Aarya Desai, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Jason Roy, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

RR: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Jason Holder, Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, KM Asif, AbdulnBasith, Kuldip Sen, KC Cariappa, Adam Zampa, Devdutt Padikkal, Akash Vasisht, Kunal Singh Rathore