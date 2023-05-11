KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals Hope to Keep Playoffs Qualification in Their Own Hand

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Two teams who finished at the opposite ends of last-ball finishes from their respective last IPL 2023 matches will clash at Eden Gardens tonight. RR lost their match but KKR went over the line.

It’s been a strange turn of events from RR though. While the likes of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have maintained the form they showed during the first half of the season, RR have gone the other way. Once a strong contender for a top-two finish, the last year’s runners-up are now fighting to keep the chances of playoffs qualification in their own hands. Read More