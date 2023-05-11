KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals Hope to Keep Playoffs Qualification in Their Own Hand

Live now
Curated By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 17:22 IST
Kolkata, India
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Two teams who finished at the opposite ends of last-ball finishes from their respective last IPL 2023 matches will clash at Eden Gardens tonight. RR lost their match but KKR went over the line.
It’s been a strange turn of events from RR though. While the likes of Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have maintained the form they showed during the first half of the season, RR have gone the other way. Once a strong contender for a top-two finish, the last year’s runners-up are now fighting to keep the chances of playoffs qualification in their own hands. Read More
Captain: Nitish Rana
Vice-captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal
Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson
Batters: Nitish Rana, Jason Roy, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer
Allrounders: Andre Russell, Ravichandran Ashwin
Bowlers: Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are currently on 10 points each. RR are a rung ahead of KKR on the table because of a better net run rate. The winner of tonight’s clash will climb up to the fourth spot and for the loser, the path to playoffs will get tougher. KKR have the momentum on their side and the home advantage. Should be a cracker.
While KKR are in the same boat as RR, theirs is a different story. They have won three of their last four matches to keep themselves alive in the race. Andre Russell has shown signs of his old self, spinners have been on the money, in-form Rinku Singh has been finishing games, captain Nitish Rana has been in good touch himself.
RR have lost five of their last six matches and Sanju Samson will be under pressure to arrest the slide. KKR have started winning at home now and their captain was happy to have finally been offered a surface where his spinners could have a better say. RR have quality spinners at their disposal as well.
Full Squads
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/captain), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murugan Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma, Kuldip Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Adam Zampa, Riyan Parag, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, KM Asif, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai