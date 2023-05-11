KKR vs RR, IPL 2023: Kolkata Weather Forecast, Eden Gardens Stadium Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders are set to face off against the Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Thursday night in an IPL 2023 clash.

This promises to be a thrilling contest especially since the Kolkata Knight Riders are on a bit of a roll and come into this match having secured a last-ball win win over the Punjab Kings.

Also Read: The Likely Venues For Pakistan at the 2023 ODI World

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals endured a heart-breaking loss over the Sunrisers Hyderabad after conceding a last-ball six. The side looks pretty settled, but their bowlers have to step up and support the batters.

KKR have hit their stride and they will be chuffed with their form especially with the performances of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh.

Where will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals be played?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Also Read: Wadhera Reveals Chat With Green Before Winning Shot Against RCB

What happened in the last IPL game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata?

Kolkata Knight Riders hosted Punjab Kings in the last IPL game in Kolkata. Kolkata Knight Riders put in a dominant performance with the bat and chased down 179 runs courtesy of power-packed performances by Andre Russell and Rinku Singh.

What is the average score at Eden Gardens in IPL?

The average first-innings score at Eden Gardens is 163.

KKR vs RR Pitch Report

The strip used for the match between KKR and PBKS had something for the spinners which delighted their captain Nitish Rana. The batters need to dig in, and once the dew sets in it becomes an absolute batting beauty and runs start flowing.

top videos

Weather Report

The weather in Kolkata is expected to be pleasant on May 11. The temperature is expected to hover between 27°C and 38°C on the match day with 56%-79% humidity. Chances of rain interrupting the contest are negligible.