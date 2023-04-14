KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Will Jason Roy And Litton Das Get a Game For Kolkata Tonight

Live now
Curated By: Amrit Santlani
Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 17:53 IST
Kolkata, India
KKR vs SRH Live Score Today’s IPL 2023 Match, Eden Gardens: Kolkata Knight Riders secured a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on Sunday courtesy of Rinku Singh’s heroics and KKR will be hoping to keep their winning momentum going when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, April 14.
Sunrisers are also coming into this fixture on the back of a win, their first victory of IPL 2023, having defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets.
In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana has been leading KKR, and slowly but steadily they are finding their form Read More
The pitch is expected to be full of runs. Last time, KKR posted a 200-plus total but then RCB batters crumbled against their spinners to be bowled out for 123.
Captain: Nitish Rana
Vice-captain: Rinku Singh
Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook
All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Marco Jansen, Venkatesh Iyer
Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Umesh Yadav
Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan
Umran Malik, Abdul Samad looked in good spirits ahead of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Malik has been impressive in the IPL 2023 season so far, but he will look to trouble KKR batters with his pace.
Time to jam with the Jammu boys 🎶🎤
P.S. No clapperboards were harmed during Umran’s multiple takes 🎬😝 pic.twitter.com/WMsbw3ARYl
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 14, 2023
Rinku Singh has been in the limelight ever since he decked Yash Dayal’s balls out of the park five times in a row.
He’s the flavour of the season so far 💜He’s just hit 6,6,6,6,6 in one over 💥SRK calls him his “𝘉𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘩𝘢” 🫶
FUN TAKE: Here’s your 3 simple steps to become “𝗥𝗜𝗡𝗞𝗨 𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗛” 😎 – By @28anand#TATAIPL | #KKRvSRH | @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/wK7tArgrxm
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 14, 2023
Mayank Markande shone on his SRH debut, picking up four wickets against Punjab Kings. The spinner will look to keep the likes of Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana at bay tonight.
After a breathtaking finish in KKR’s previous match against Gujarat Titans, the hero, Rinku Singh who smashed 30 runs in five balls against Yash Dayal returns to action. In his way will be a strong bowling attack featuring Umran Malik and Mayank Markande among others. Who will come out on top, only time will tell.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2023 match 19 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Do stay tuned to this space as we will build-up to the match that will take place in Eden Gardens and we will keep you updated with live updates throughout the game.
However, the two-time IPL champs have bounced back in stunning fashion, winning their two subsequent matches including the sensational win over the Titans courtesy of Rinku Singh’s five consecutive sixes which helped KKR win the match despite needing 29 runs for victory from the final over.
The Sunrisers also dished out a clinical display in their win over Punjab riding on Rahul Tripathi’s fifty. Aiden Markram’s side lost their first two matches of the season but were impressive in their most recent outing, particularly with the ball as debutant Mayank Markande took a four-wicket haul on his bow.
It will be an interesting battle if Rinku and Mayank come face to face at the Eden Gardens later in the day, with both youngsters riding high on confidence, expect another cracking encounter.
Here’s All You Should Know About The Contest:-
What Time Does The KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Contest Begin?
The match will start from 7:30 PM IST
Where is The KKR vs SRH Contest Being Played?
The match is being held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
What is KKR vs SRH Head to Head Record?
The two teams have clashed 23 times so far. KKR have dominated these exchanges having won 15 times while SRH have tasted victory in eight matches.
