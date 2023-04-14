CHANGE LANGUAGE
KKR vs SRH Live Cricket Score: Will Jason Roy And Litton Das Get a Game For Kolkata Tonight

IPL 2023 Live Score, KKR vs SRH Today's Match: Get latest IPL live score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2023 and updates on IPL 2023 at news18 cricketnext.

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 17:53 IST

Kolkata, India

KKR vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023 (Sportzpics)

KKR vs SRH Live Score Today’s IPL 2023 Match, Eden Gardens: Kolkata Knight Riders secured a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on Sunday courtesy of Rinku Singh’s heroics and KKR will be hoping to keep their winning momentum going when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, April 14.

Sunrisers are also coming into this fixture on the back of a win, their first victory of IPL 2023, having defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana has been leading KKR, and slowly but steadily they are finding their form Read More

Apr 14, 2023 17:26 IST

KKR vs SRH: Eden Gardens Pitch Prediction

The pitch is expected to be full of runs. Last time, KKR posted a 200-plus total but then RCB batters crumbled against their spinners to be bowled out for 123.

Apr 14, 2023 17:16 IST

KKR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Nitish Rana

Vice-captain: Rinku Singh

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook

All-rounders: Shardul Thakur, Marco Jansen, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Umesh Yadav

Apr 14, 2023 16:55 IST

SRH vs KKR Live Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squad

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

Apr 14, 2023 16:22 IST

KKR vs SRH: Kolkata Knight Riders Full Squad

Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Litton Das, David Wiese, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, N Jagadeesan

Apr 14, 2023 15:56 IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: SRH in good spirits ahead of stern KKR test

Umran Malik, Abdul Samad looked in good spirits ahead of the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Malik has been impressive in the IPL 2023 season so far, but he will look to trouble KKR batters with his pace.

Apr 14, 2023 15:35 IST

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: All the spotlight on Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh has been in the limelight ever since he decked Yash Dayal’s balls out of the park five times in a row.

Apr 14, 2023 15:12 IST

KKR vs SRH IPL 2023: Mayank Markande shines on SRH debut

Mayank Markande shone on his SRH debut, picking up four wickets against Punjab Kings. The spinner will look to keep the likes of Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana at bay tonight.

Apr 14, 2023 14:45 IST

IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH Live: Rinku Singh returns to action

After a breathtaking finish in KKR’s previous match against Gujarat Titans, the hero, Rinku Singh who smashed 30 runs in five balls against Yash Dayal returns to action. In his way will be a strong bowling attack featuring Umran Malik and Mayank Markande among others. Who will come out on top, only time will tell.

Apr 14, 2023 14:36 IST

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2023 match 19 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Do stay tuned to this space as we will build-up to the match that will take place in Eden Gardens and we will keep you updated with live updates throughout the game.

having kick-started their IPL 2023 campaign with a narrow defeat against Punjab.

However, the two-time IPL champs have bounced back in stunning fashion, winning their two subsequent matches including the sensational win over the Titans courtesy of Rinku Singh’s five consecutive sixes which helped KKR win the match despite needing 29 runs for victory from the final over.

The Sunrisers also dished out a clinical display in their win over Punjab riding on Rahul Tripathi’s fifty. Aiden Markram’s side lost their first two matches of the season but were impressive in their most recent outing, particularly with the ball as debutant Mayank Markande took a four-wicket haul on his bow.

It will be an interesting battle if Rinku and Mayank come face to face at the Eden Gardens later in the day, with both youngsters riding high on confidence, expect another cracking encounter.

Here’s All You Should Know About The Contest:-

What Time Does The KKR vs SRH IPL 2023 Contest Begin?

The match will start from 7:30 PM IST

Where is The KKR vs SRH Contest Being Played?

The match is being held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

What is KKR vs SRH Head to Head Record?

The two teams have clashed 23 times so far. KKR have dominated these exchanges having won 15 times while SRH have tasted victory in eight matches.

