KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR Look to Keep Winning Run Going Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on Sunday courtesy of Rinku Singh’s heroics and KKR will be hoping to keep their winning momentum going when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, April 14.

Sunrisers are also coming into this fixture on the back of a win, their first victory of IPL 2023, having defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana has been leading KKR and slowly but steadily they are finding their form having kick-started their IPL 2023 campaign with a narrow defeat against Read More