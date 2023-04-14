CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :KKR VS SRH PAK VS NZ T20KKR VS SRH Dream11MS DhoniPAK VS NZ Dream11
Home »Cricket Home » KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR Look to Keep Winning Run Going Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Live now

Auto Refresh

KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR Look to Keep Winning Run Going Against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023 Live Score, KKR vs SRH Today's Match: Get latest IPL live score of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 2023 and updates on IPL 2023 at news18 cricketnext.

Curated By: Amrit Santlani

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 14:33 IST

Kolkata, India

KKR vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023 (Sportzpics)
KKR vs SRH Live Score IPL 2023 (Sportzpics)

Kolkata Knight Riders secured a thrilling 3-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans on Sunday courtesy of Rinku Singh’s heroics and KKR will be hoping to keep their winning momentum going when they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, April 14.

Sunrisers are also coming into this fixture on the back of a win, their first victory of IPL 2023, having defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets.

In the absence of Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana has been leading KKR and slowly but steadily they are finding their form having kick-started their IPL 2023 campaign with a narrow defeat against Read More

Read more

Punjab.

However, the two-time IPL champs have bounced back in stunning fashion, winning their two subsequent matches including the sensational win over the Titans courtesy of Rinku Singh’s five consecutive sixes which helped KKR win the match despite needing 29 runs for victory from the final over.

The Sunrisers also dished out a clinical display in their win over Punjab riding on Rahul Tripathi’s fifty. Aiden Markram’s side lost their first two matches of the season but were impressive in their most recent outing, particularly with the ball as debutant Mayank Markande took a four-wicket haul on his bow.

It will be an interesting battle if Rinku and Mayank come face to face at the Eden Gardens later in the day, with both youngsters riding high on confidence, expect another cracking encounter.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

TAGS