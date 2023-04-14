KKR vs SRH Probable 11s, IPL 2023: Check Predicted Teams And Head to Head Record

Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to face-off on Friday the historic Eden Gardens.

Nitish Rana-led KKR, after losing their first contest, have bounced back with aplomb and even managed to get the better of defending champions Gujarat Titans. They will be looking to maintain their winning momentum and make their way to the top of the table.

But the road ahead for the two-time IPL champions may not be easy. Sunrisers Hyderabad have a fabulous bowling line-up. Their bowlers, led by Mayank Markande, managed to restrict a rampaging Punjab Kings to a low total, despite a commendable knock by PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

After that, they chased down the target of 144 runs with ease, cruising to their first win in this season. All eyes will be on whether SRH’s bowlers manage to gain the upper hand over KKR’s batters.

Let us take a look at the probable XIs of Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

KKR vs SRH Probable XIs

KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Narayan Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (captain), Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravathy.

SRH: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.

KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head Record

Kolkata have the clear edge in terms of victories. The team have managed to win 14 out of their 23 fixtures against Hyderabad. In their last game, the Kolkata-based franchise managed to beat SRH at Pune by 54 runs.

KKR vs SRH Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (captain), Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Sunil Narine, Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Litton Das, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya, Venkatesh Iyer, Jason Roy, Narayan Jagadeesan, Harshit Rana, David Wiese, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (captain), Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Abhishek Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Rahul Tripathi, Samarth Vyas, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Glenn Phillips, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy.

