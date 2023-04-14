Kolkata Weather Forecast And Latest Updates: Eden Gardens Pitch Report For IPL 2023, KKR vs SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to extend their winning streak to three games when they take the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 14 at home.

The IPL 2023 match between Kolkata and Hyderabad is slated to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Nitish Rana-led side failed to kick off their campaign on a winning note after conceding a seven-wicket defeat (DLS method) at the hands of Punjab Kings.

Kolkata, however, scripted a resounding comeback after winning their next two games. With four points to their name, the two-time IPL champions will be hoping to continue the good work.

SRH, on the other hand, recorded their maiden win of the IPL 2023 season against Punjab Kings. Aiden Markram’s men will now look to carry forward the momentum.

Kolkata Weather Forecast For KKR vs SRH

Kolkata weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Friday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Kolkata vs Hyderabad game. The wind speed is expected to be around 10-25 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius. The humidity could go as high as 64 per cent.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Eden Gardens, has over the years, proved to be quite a batting-friendly one. In T20 cricket, it has produced several high-scoring games. Spinners, however, could get some assistance of the pitch.

KKR vs SRH Full Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Upendra Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

