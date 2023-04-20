CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :PBKS VS RCBPBKS vs RCB Dream11DC vs KKRPBKS VS RCB Pitch ReportLiam Livingstone
Home » Cricket Home » KL Rahul Asked to Fork Out Rs 12 Lakh After Breaching IPL Code of Conduct in Jaipur
1-MIN READ

KL Rahul Asked to Fork Out Rs 12 Lakh After Breaching IPL Code of Conduct in Jaipur

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 13:12 IST

Jaipur, India

KL Rahul-led LSG have won four matches out of six in the season so far. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

KL Rahul-led LSG have won four matches out of six in the season so far. (Pic Credit: Sportzpics)

Lucknow Super Giants is the latest captain to have been found in breach of the IPL's code of conduct during match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

KL Rahul will be Rs 12 lakh poorer after he asked to pay the fine with his team Lucknow Super Giants found guilty of breaching IPL code of conduct during their tense win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur.

“Rahul has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate," the IPL said in a brief statement on Thursday.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs," it added.

Rahul-led LSG beat table-toppers RR by 10 runs on what was a challenging surface for the batters. Sanju Samson opted to field first and his bowlers managed to restrict LSG for 154/7 in 20 overs.

IPL 2023: Purple Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

RELATED NEWS

LSG had made a solid start with their openers adding 82 runs in 10.3 overs before being separated. After a mini collapse, the pair of Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis provided the late push for a decent total.

Like LSG, RR openers also made a good start with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler stitching an 87-run partnership. LSG bowlers did well in the middle overs and with 24 deliveries remaining, RR needed 48 to win.

A couple of good overs left the home team with 19 to win from the last six deliveries but Avesh Khan managed to defend those runs despite being struck for a four off the first delivery.

Rahul later revealed that after Trent Boult’s first over turned out to be a maiden, he realised the pitch wasn’t as good for batting as they anticipated.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

“We came in here (Jaipur) yesterday and saw 180 would be a par score, but the first over from Boult, me and Kyle (Mayers) had a chat and realised this isn’t a 180 wicket. The ball was keeping a bit low, so we gave ourselves time in the powerplay," Rahul said.

LSG will next face Gujarat Titans on April 22.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. IPL 2023
  2. kl rahul
  3. Lucknow Super Giants
first published:April 20, 2023, 13:12 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 13:12 IST