KL Rahul 'Gains Match Fitness', Will be 'Available for Selection' for Asia Cup 2023: Report

KL Rahul is gearing up for his international comeback with the Asia Cup 2023, starting August 30. The Indian batter was sidelined after injuring his thigh in an IPL 2023 game, LSG vs RCB, that required surgery. After going under the knife, he has been rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, along with Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishan, Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. And now, Rahul eyes a return with the upcoming continental championship which will be played across Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

According to a Times of India report, Rahul has gained match fitness and will be available for selection. In the past few days, he has also been sharing his fitness updates on social media in which he can be seen batting in the nets and going through keeping drills.

We heard you needed a KL update? 😍 pic.twitter.com/wbtxpe3wzU— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) August 2, 2023

“The coaches and the BCCI medical experts at the NCA are satisfied with Rahul’s progress. He will be available for the Asia Cup,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Iyer yet to recover fully

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is likely to miss the Asia Cup. The report suggested that the right-hander still facing back problems despite undergoing surgery.

Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna are back for Ireland tour

Fast Bolwer Jasprit Bumrah will return after a hiatus of close to a year in the Ireland series, starting August 18. He has been named the captain of the Indian team with Ruturaj Gaikwad as his deputy.

Bumrah returns to cricket after having undergone back surgery in March this year and took the long road to rehab at the NCA. Bumrah attempted a comeback in January this year for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. But he was withdrawn on the eve of the ODI series opener at Guwahati, with the BCCI citing the need for him to build bowling resilience and calling the decision a precautionary measure.

Prasidh Krishna has also been named in the squad. The right-arm quick last played for India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe in August last year before undergoing a surgery for stress fracture.