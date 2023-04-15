KL Rahul Hasn't Scored Any Runs Till Now But No One is Depending on Him at All: Aakash Chopra on LSG's Batting

Former India opener Aakash Chopra feels that Lucknow Super Giants are no longer dependent on KL Rahul this season with the bat. LSG, who qualified for the play-offs last season, are currently placed at the second spot on the points table in the ongoing edition. The team has done well so far in the tournament despite the underwhelming form of their skipper Rahul who has been going through a lean patch with the bat for the past few months. Rahul has registered a string of low scores - 8, 20, 35 and 18.

LSG have done collectively well so far as batters like Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran had stood up on big occasions with Rahul failing to get the job done.

Chopra said that LSG are not dependent on Rahul at all this season and suggested that they might tinker with their opening combination in the next match against Punjab Kings.

“Lucknow has come after winning cliffhangers. KL Rahul hasn’t scored any runs till now but no one is depending on him at all. I see Quinton de Kock playing in this match and Kyle Mayers sitting out," Chopra said.

While the cricketer-turned-commentator also said that apart from Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul, the other batters have done for the Lucknow this season so far.

“Marcus Stoinis has done well. Nicholas Pooran has already done well. Deepak Hooda and KL Rahul have both not done well till now but they have still won three of their four games, which means they are in a good space. Ayush Badoni is also playing well," he further added.

Chopra further suggested his batting line-up for LSG for the coming matches.

“So you can see KL Rahul opening alongside Quinton de Kock. Hooda can come at No. 3 once again, Stoinis at No.4, Nicholas Pooran at No. 5 and then Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya, that’s your batting order," Chopra said after the game.

LSG will next face Punjab Kings and they will look to extend their winning streak which will also help them move at the top of points table.

