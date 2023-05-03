KL Rahul’s injury, a hamstring pull sustained during LSG vs RCB game on May 1 at Lucknow, is severe and has prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take full control of his case. The decision on his future participation will be made by the medical team of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Despite being in Lucknow, where the team is set to play Chennai Super Kings, the LSG captain will not participate. Krunal Pandya will lead the team in his place. The BCCI and NCA have intervened due to Rahul’s contracted player status and upcoming involvement in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

Rahul’s injury is significant, causing him pain and swelling, and further scans will determine the extent of the damage. As per a report in Cricbuzz, He is expected to miss several games, and potentially most of the remaining games for LSG. Although he attempted to bat after the injury, he did not take a run and was visibly in pain. LSG will provide an update on his status on Wednesday.

Purple Cap Holder IPL 2023: See the Full List Here

The LSG spokesperson has informed that the team will provide further updates on Rahul’s injury status on Wednesday.

Earlier, in an ill-tempered match, RCB defended their low score of 126 runs against LSG and won the match by 18 runs. The pitch was difficult to play on, being very slow and sluggish, and made it challenging for the batters to score.

LSG tried to take advantage of the powerplay, but their aggressive approach did not work on this pitch as the ball was not coming on and was gripping and turning. Both teams struggled to score, and whenever a player tried to be aggressive, they lost their wicket. LSG missed the injured Rahul, who only came out to bat when the game was already lost.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses

A heated argument between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir ensued after the match. Kohli’s aggressive celebration of every wicket during RCB’s successful defense of a low total of 127 seemed to have triggered Gambhir.

During the post-match handshake, LSG bowler Naveen-ul-Haq was also seen arguing with Kohli, with Glenn Maxwell restraining him. Amidst the chaos, Gambhir appeared more animated and was held back multiple times from charging towards Kohli. Eventually, the two were separated by players, match officials, and support staff from both teams.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here