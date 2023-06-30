'He Should be Made to Play Domestic Cricket' Ex-India Spinner Advices KL Rahul

With two marquee events– Asia Cup and ICC ODI World Cup– knocking at the door, KL Rahul is gearing up to make a comeback to the Indian team. The opener has stayed out of cricket since picking up an unfortunate thigh injury during the Indian Premier League (IPL). At this moment, Rahul is reportedly undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, following surgery on his injured thigh. The star batter still requires two weeks to get fully recovered before kicking off his batting practice. Responding to the reports, former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has advised Rahul to play some domestic cricket to assess his match fitness before taking a call on his return to the international circuit.

Breaking the news of KL Rahul’s potential return date, an Indian fan, on June 28, tweeted, “Good news for India. KL Rahul is expected to start the batting practice in a couple of weeks.” In his reply, Sivaramakrishnan said it might be hard for Rahul to get back into the Indian squad. “He should be made to play domestic cricket to assess his match fitness and batting form. You should bat in the nets and get ready for international competition,” Sivaramakrishnan tweeted.

After Sivaramakrishnan’s tweet, Indian fans were quick to agree with the ex-cricketer’s suggestion. Some fans also expressed their doubt about who would be India’s first-team wicketkeeper in the upcoming ODI World Cup if Rahul fails to get fully fit ahead of the event.

According to a fan, not only KL Rahul but any Indian player, who is coming out of an injury break, should also be tested in the domestic circuit before earning back his place in the Indian squad.

Apart from KL Rahul, Team India is dealing with injury issues of some other important players including Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. While Pant is recovering from a car accident that he suffered in December last year, Bumrah has been side-lined due to a long-persistent back injury. Though there is no chance for Pant to become fit before the ODI World Cup, Bumrah could make a return.

The Indian pacer has already begun bowling practice at the NCA, delivering seven overs each day. Bumrah will play some practice games next month to regain his match fitness, a PTI report said. The Indian team management, however, has not yet revealed any date for Bumrah’s return.