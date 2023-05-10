'I Just Got Done With Surgery, It Was…' – KL Rahul Gives Big Injury Update, Says Determined to Get Back

KL Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants, took to Twitter to give a big update that he has undergone a successful surgery for a thigh injury that he sustained during an IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1. In a statement released on Tuesday, May 9, Rahul confirmed that he is feeling good after the procedure and is looking forward to making a quick comeback to the field.

KL Rahul provided an update on his injury via his social media handles, with no confirmed date for his return. He shared that he underwent successful surgery and thanked the medical staff for their efforts in making sure the procedure went smoothly. Rahul expressed his determination to return to the field and get back to his best. He concluded by stating that he was on the road to recovery and looking forward to the journey ahead.

KL Rahul had a difficult time in IPL 2023, continuing his poor form across all formats of the game. Despite his struggles, he was included in the squad for the World Test Championship final, even after being dropped from the Test side following a series of failures in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The injuries to Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant may have contributed to his retention in the squad.

Ishan Kishan has been named as the backup wicketkeeper for the Indian team in the upcoming World Test Championship final, following the injury of KL Rahul. Along with Kishan, the selectors have also included Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar and Suryakumar Yadav as the reserve players for the marquee clash that is set to commence on June 7 in London.

According to a statement released by the BCCI, Jaydev Unadkat suffered a left shoulder injury during a net session when he tripped over the side rope while bowling. The left-arm fast bowler is currently undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru after seeking specialist consultation. The BCCI stated that a decision on his participation in the WTC final will be made at a later stage.

Umesh Yadav suffered a minor left hamstring injury during Match 36 of the IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders on April 26. Currently, the fast bowler is being treated by the KKR Medical Team and has started low-intensity bowling as part of his rehab process. The BCCI Medical Team is closely monitoring Umesh’s progress by keeping in touch with the KKR Medical Team.

