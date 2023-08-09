CHANGE LANGUAGE
KL Rahul Recovery Progressing Positively; Might Make Return For Asia Cup, ODI World Cup: Sources

Published By: Siddarth Sriram

IANS

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 20:33 IST

New Delhi, India

KL Rahul. (Credit: AFP)

Amidst the uncertainty over KL Rahul's availability in India's squad for the upcoming big events like Asia Cup and ODI World Cup, sources have told IANS that the wicketkeeper-batter is on the road to be fully fit and could be available for the big-ticket competitions taking place in next few months.

Latest reports state that Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is on the road to being fully fit and could be available to represent India once again at the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup this year.

Rahul has been out of action since May of this year when he injured his right thigh whilst fielding in IPL 2023.

It was later revealed that Rahul has suffered a significant tear to his tendon in the right thigh and will undergo surgery for the same. After that, Rahul has been undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to recover from the injury.

“He’s on his way to being properly fit and could be available for the Indian team’s upcoming matches. Previously, people had said that he wasn’t close to resuming batting in the nets, but he was seen batting on the same day. He is on the way to be fit and maybe, he will be available now," a close source reported.

Rahul has been documenting his progress through the injury on his personal social media and recently the BCCI said in a medical update that the right-handed batter has resumed batting in the nets and is undergoing strength and fitness drills at the NCA.

If all things go well, Rahul can be expected to make a comeback into the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup at the end of this month and hopefully for the Australia series that follows the tournament.

The biggest goal would be to get Rahul back into the squad for the ODI World Cup as it will be a huge boost for India in the middle order, which has been struggling as of late with the experiments of trying Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav not yielding desired results. Rahul’s return as a batter-keeper will give much-needed solidity and experience to India’s middle-order batting ranks.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
