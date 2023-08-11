'If KL Rahul Becomes Available..': Ex-IND Opener Makes Glaring Omission From India's World Cup Squad

The fact that KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have not played much cricket in the past couple of months due to their injuries has thrown a spanner in India’s preparation for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. While it has been reported that both Rahul and Iyer will be given ample opportunities to prove their fitness as they remain in contention for the World Cup squad, that has put Sanju Samson’s place in the team at risk.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that if Rahul becomes available then Samson will be axed from the Indian team. The former is currently recovering from a thigh injury he picked up during IPL 2023 while playing for Lucknow Super Giants.

Samson meanwhile has shown glimpses of his talent as he smashed a fifty during the ODI series but will it be enough to secure him a place in India’s 15-man squad for the World Cup is anyone’s guess. Iyer and Rahul are both currently sidelined and it remains to be seen whether the duo can return in time ahead of Asia Cup 2023.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, “At this point in time, if KL Rahul becomes available, I don’t see him (Sanju Samson) in the World Cup team. I don’t think he will be seen in the Asia Cup team as well."

The veteran however insisted that Samson still has plenty of time to secure his place in the Indian team given the fact that he’s only 28. Chopra further backed the middle-order batter to find a place in next year’s T20 World Cup which will be played in West Indies.

“It is not that he is 32-34 years of age. Sanju is just 28, so there is no tension. You can’t talk about the end for a 28 or 29-year-old boy. You have the 2024 T20 World Cup and there is a lot of cricket after that," added Chopra.

Asia Cup kicks off on August 30 and thus the BCCI are expected to make an announcement regarding India’s squad in the upcoming weeks.