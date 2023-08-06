KL Rahul, Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan? Former India Allrounder Picks Wicketkeeper for ODI World Cup

With Rishabh Pant still recovering from a horrific car accident, the Indian team will have to zero in on a wicketkeeper-batter for the 2023 ODI World Cup. There has been no official word on when Pant will regain full fitness that will allow him return to competitive cricket and there are speculations that the youngster could miss the marquee event altogether.

Recent reports claim that Pant has started facing fast bowling in the nets which, if true, surely is a positive sign but unless BCCI makes an official announcement on the state of his recovery, it will be too soon to make a prediction if he will indeed be part of India’s campaign for the showpiece event that starts from October 6.

What Pant’s absence means is that a spot is vacant and available for those on the fringes. India though have used KL Rahul as a decent option to keep the wickets in the past but his own injury has forced them to look elsewhere.

And with the emergence of Ishan Kishan who also is known for his aggressive batting like Pant, they may just found a decent if not an exact replacement.

In Sanju Samson though they have another quality option but in the scenario of Rahul making his return, they may have to chose between the three.

Former India allrounder Madan Lal reckons that two wicketkeepers can make the cut for the ODI world cup and picked Ishan and Rahul ahead of Samson.

However, he thinks that it will be Rahul who would be preferred in the playing XI though. “It is quite a debate. The thing with Rahul is that he has just recovered, he will play matches, we will get to know about his form. Maybe we can send two wicketkeepers for the World Cup, KL Rahul and Ishan," Lal told news agency ANI.

“Ishan is playing really well and has made a case for himself. We will see how Rahul plays. According to me, the team management will go with Rahul," he added.