'KL Rahul Will be First Choice, If Sanju Samson Takes Responsibility He Could be...': Wasim Jaffer on IND's Wicketkeeper For ODI WC

Veteran opener Wasim Jaffer feels that KL Rahul should be the first-choice wicketkeeper in India’s ODI World Cup squad if gets fit in time from his thigh injury. Rahul hurt his thigh during IPL 2023 and underwent surgery for that, however, the BCCI recently stated that he has shown good progress in the rehab and returned to the nets.

The Indian cricket team has been going through an injury crisis which has created a big uncertainty over the ODI World Cup squad. Rishabh Pant is set to miss the mega event which has left an opening in the squad. Rahul is the primary contender but there will be a race between Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson for the back-up keeper in the squad.

Jaffer feels that Ishan has a bigger chance to get included as the second wicketkeeper as he can also be chosen as the backup opener.

“I think so. KL Rahul will obviously be the first choice if he is fit. After that, Sanju Samson could be the one. It could also be Ishan Kishan as the backup opener and wicketkeeper. Then Sanju might miss out," Jaffer said on Jio Cinema.

However, the veteran India opener suggested that the upcoming ODI series versus West Indies will be crucial for Samson and if he manages to shine in the middle-order then he can make a strong case.

“So this series (ODIs vs West Indies) is very important for Sanju Samson. There has been a slight consistency issue with Sanju Samson. But if he plays like that, if he takes responsibility, he could be that second wicketkeeper," he added.

Sharing his personal opinion, Jaffer said that India should play Ishan in the middle-order until Rahul gets fit.

“He fits in absolutely. I am of the opinion if Ishan Kishan is in your scheme of things, play him now (in the middle order) and then definitely keep playing him until Rahul is not there so that you know for sure that Ishan Kishan is your No. 2 keeper."

“If you are not thinking like that, Rahul has to play in the middle order, so Sanju Samson 100% fits in my team. The discussion is that he is not that consistent but the numbers are looking very good for the last little while. If he plays at No. 4 in this series and scores runs, he will be selected going forward as well and then he can definitely play the World Cup," he said.