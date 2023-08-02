KL Rahul Seen Sweating in Nets, Major Boost for Team India Ahead of ODI World Cup 2023 | WATCH

Looks like it’s finally some good news for KL Rahul fans. Recovering from a thigh injury, Rahul was spotted practising wicketkeeping in a fan-uploaded video on Twitter. He can be seen wearing his wicketkeeping gloves, taking catches behind the stumps.

The video also shows Rahul doing some batting practice in the nets. “KL Rahul has started wicketkeeping practice,” read the tweet accompanying the video. Rahul has been undergoing rehabilitation at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy, recovering from an injured thigh. The cricketer is nearly match-fit and is expected to make an international comeback soon.

We heard you needed a KL update? 😍 pic.twitter.com/wbtxpe3wzU— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) August 2, 2023

Having Rahul back in the ODI squad will be a big boost for the Indian squad ahead of the Asia Cup. However, some people have mixed opinions over the cricketer’s consistency and questionable form. Amidst all the doubts some fans are just happy to see the cricketer back in good fitness.

The Twitter video went viral, receiving nearly one lakh views so far.

KL Rahul picked up a thigh injury in the middle of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign. In a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore Rahul was seen in pain after attempting to stop a boundary for his IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. The wicketkeeper-batter had to be stretchered out of the field in the middle of the match. He has been spending his time in recovery, since.

On May 9, KL Rahul updated his fans about his injury through an Instagram post.

While Rahul has not been included in India’s squad for the Ireland tour, it remains to be seen when he will make his much-anticipated return and whether he can regain his form and fitness ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which is slated to start on October 5.