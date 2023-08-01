'If KL Rahul And Shreyas Iyer Are Out of World Cup Race, It'll...': Aakash Chopra on Duo's Absence From Ireland Tour

Former India opener Aakash Chopra shared his views on the absence of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer from Ireland T20Is and feels that Jasprit Bumrah is a national asset and it’s important to preserve him. Bumrah has returned to the Indian team for the upcoming Ireland tour where he will also be leading the side. The premier paceman will return to the Indian team after almost 8 months as he missed several big tournaments including the 2022 T20 World Cup and World Test Championship Final.

All eyes be on Bumrah as India desperately need him to get fully fit for the upcoming Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

Chopra talked about Bumrah’s return to the Indian team and also pointed out the absence of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer for the Ireland series.

“Jasprit Bumrah is back. Jasprit Bumrah is not only available for the three T20Is against Ireland but is also the captain of the Indian team. But both KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer’s names are not there for the Ireland series. Is there still a question mark on their fitness?" Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The former opener asserted that it will be crucial for Bumrah to make it for Ireland tour as earlier he missed a couple of series despite getting picked initially.

“The big news is absolutely Jasprit Bumrah. He is 24-carat pure gold. He is a national asset. We have to preserve him. However, it has happened at least twice where his name has come and then he pulled back. It is important to see that now that his name has come, he is fit, ready and available, and he plays. He needs to play," he added.

Talking about Rahul and Iyer, Chopra questioned the duo’s absence from the upcoming tour.

“You might say Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul’s names are not there because it is a different format. But it is a different format for Jasprit Bumrah as well. Will KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer not be ready for the Asia Cup?"

The former opener further said that if the batting duo failed to make it for ODI World Cup then it would be a massive blow for India as they provide a crucial balance in the middle-order.

“If that is going to be the case, all hell will break loose because we are assuming that they will come. If they will not come and are out of the World Cup race, it will become very difficult. It will become difficult to create the balance. So I am now slightly worried because we don’t get much information, he added."