KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Very Crucial For World Cup And Asia Cup: Veteran India Spinner

Veteran spinner Pragyan Ojha feels that India need Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul for the upcoming multi-nation tournaments - Asia Cup and World Cup, for the crucial number 4 and 5 batting spots. The duo is still recovering from the respective injuries and currently undergoing rehab at National Cricket Academy. There are doubts over the participation in the Asia Cup 2023 but the team management desperately wants them to settle the middle-order. With WC around the corner, India need experienced players like Shreyas and Rahul in the middle order to provide some stability.

Ojha suggested that if the two middle-order batters managed to regain fitness in time then will be surely be considered to get picked for the upcoming multi-nation tournaments.

“Both (Shreyas and KL) are very important for India in the World Cup," Pragyan Ojha told Times of India. “They are not part of the series against Ireland, but I think they will be considered. I don’t know where they stand in terms of fitness and recovery is a concern. But they are very crucial for the World Cup and Asia Cup."

The former spinner further hailed Shreyas and Rahul for their consistency in ODIs and said India need players like them in the middle order where they faced a struggle in the 2019 World Cup.

“In terms of consistency, experience, form, performance, contribution to the team and scoring runs, both KL and Shreyas are up there," he added. “Both have a lot of experience. India are looking for players and batters who can bat at No. 4 and No. 5. These are the numbers and slots where we face challenges most of the time," he concluded.

Rahul sustained an injury during IPL 2023 and was ruled out of the tournament as he underwent thigh surgery.

Iyer, meanwhile, had last played for India in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, and he has been ruled out of action ever since. He also underwent a back injury and is currently in rehab at the NCA.

“Mr KL Rahul and Mr Shreyas Iyer: They have resumed batting in the nets and are currently undergoing strength and fitness drills. The BCCI Medical Team is satisfied with their progress and will increase their intensity in terms of both skills and strength and conditioning in the coming days,” the BCCI said in a statement recently.