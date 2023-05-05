KL Rahul to Undergo Thigh Surgery, Won't Participate in WTC Final Against Australia

KL Rahul on Friday afternoon confirmed that he won’t be taking part in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia next month. The right-hand Indian batter had suffered a thigh injury in the IPL 2023 game no. 43, against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which ruled him out for the rest of the season. Rahul, through a social media post, stated that he will undergo surgery that will not allow him to travel to London with team India in June.

In a long post, Rahul expressed his grief over not being able to be with his team in the ongoing IPL 2023 and with the Indian team at the Oval next month.

“After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it’s been concluded that I’ll be undergoing a surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It’s a tough call to make, but I know it’s the right one to ensure a full recovery,” Rahul wrote in his latest Instagram post.

“As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I’m confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I’ll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants

“Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam,” he added.

Rahul further thanked his teammates, fans, and the BCCI for extending support to him in testing times.

“I want to express gratitude to each one of you - my fans, that gave me the strength to get back up, the LSG management and the BCCI for their promptness, and my teammates for their unwavering support during this difficult time," he concluded.

Rahul suffered the injury in the second over of the match after RCB opted to bat first. Faf du Plessis punched a length ball from Marcus Stoinis through covers and it raced to the fence. Rahul gave it a chase before pulling up before the boundary cushions. He couldn’t save four runs but injured himself as he was grimacing in pain.

The physios rushed to have a look at Rahul’s condition which didn’t look good as the LSG skipper wasn’t able to stand by himself. His teammates and the support staff helped him get up after which he gingerly walked off the field

