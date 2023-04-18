KL Rahul Turns 31: A Look at Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter's Top Knocks in IPL

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KL RAHUL: One of the finest batters of the modern generation- KL Rahul, possesses a fine ability to switch his playing style according to the format of the game. Rahul made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2013. But he could only manage to play just five matches that season. In his debut IPL season, Rahul donned the Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey.

Following a sublime performance in the 2013-14 domestic season, Rahul saw his stocks rise in IPL. He was roped in by the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise for Rs 1 crore at the IPL 2014 auction. The IPL 2016 edition turned out to be a career-defining one for Rahul. His outstanding performance that season helped Rahul in securing a berth in the Indian ODI and T20 squads.

As KL Rahul celebrates his 31st birthday today, it is time to explore the Bengaluru-born’s top-five memorable knocks in IPL.

132 not out vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2020

KL Rahul registered his highest IPL score in 2020 during a game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) skipper pulled off an outstanding knock of unbeaten 132 to guide his side to a mammoth total of 206. Punjab had eventually won that contest by 97 runs.

103 not out vs Mumbai Indians, 2022

In IPL 2022, KL Rahul had brought up a sensational ton against five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Lucknow Super Giants, thanks to their skipper’s unbeaten 103, reached 199/4 against Rohit Sharma’s men. Lucknow had won the contest quite comfortably by 18 runs.

100 not out vs Mumbai Indians, 2019

KL Rahul recorded his maiden IPL century against Mumbai Indians in 2019. He slammed six boundaries and as many sixes to breach the triple digit-mark in the game. His blistering knock, however, went in vain as Kings XI Punjab had to suffer a three-wicket defeat.

98 not out vs Chennai Super Kings, 2021

Chasing a target of 135, KL Rahul came up with a blistering knock of 42-ball 98 to guide Kings XI Punjab to a six-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. Rahul’s power-packed innings comprised seven boundaries and eight sixes.

