'Secretly Prayed for KL Rahul': Venkatesh Prasad Visits Swami Narayan Temple With Suniel Shetty

Former India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has shared with a picture with Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty revealing the duo visited the Swami Narayan temple in New Jersey and prayed for their fellow citizens and the national cricket team to do well in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

And he cheekily added to have performed a secret prayer for KL Rahul to have a good run as well to silence his critics including himself.

For the unversed, Suniel is Rahul’s father-in-law with the India cricketer getting married to his daughter Athiya in January this year.

And then there’s the small matter of Prasad taking Rahul to the task following his poor show during the Border Gavaskar Trophy at home that triggered a social media spat with another former cricketer Aakash Chopra.

Visited the Swami Narayan temple in New Jeresy with Anna.Prayed for well being of all Bharatvasis & for the Indian Team to do well in the World Cup. Also secretely prayed for KL to smash it to all corners, have a great world cup and silence his critics like me.Sab khush rahein. pic.twitter.com/CcVQif41yK— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 22, 2023

“Visited the Swami Narayan temple in New Jeresy with Anna (Suniel)," Prasad posted on X, a social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Prayed for well being of all Bharatvasis & for the Indian Team to do well in the World Cup. Also secretely (sic) prayed for KL to smash it to all corners, have a great world cup and silence his critics like me. Sab khush rahein," he added.

Prasad had later clarified his comments which created a storm on social media.

Speaking to CNN News18, the 54-year-old said he’s not against a particular player but was simply expressing his opinion while not crossing the line.

“I’ve got nothing against anybody but it’s just that whatever I feel I say it. Few people take it; few don’t. It’s up to them. It’s not that I’ve only spoken about KL Rahul. I even expressed my opinion over Sarfaraz Ahmed as well who has been performing brilliantly. I have sure that I didn’t cross the line, as simple as that. Few people have taken it very seriously and few have criticised," Prasad told CNN News 18.

He added that Rahul has been given a long rope by the Indian team management which is fine considering his potential. However, he did add that the batter hasn’t lived up to the expectations.

“Look I’ve got great respect and regard to KL Rahul. I’ve seen him since his Under-16 days - almost for 15 years. Having followed and worked with him at different stages be in Karnataka, at NCA or with the Indian team. He was given a long rope and that’s fair enough for the kind of potential that he has. But he has not lived up to the talent that he is there. I am sure it will get better in the next few months but having said that, I have not been harsh; I had to say what I felt," Prasad said.