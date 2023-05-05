KL Rahul Most Likely to Be Out of WTC Final; Speculations Over Extent of Injury Continues

KL Rahul, captain of the Lucknow Super Giants, has left the franchise camp due to an injury that ended his IPL 2023 season. Rahul is now in Mumbai undergoing scans, and the results will determine his availability for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London next month.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken over his case, but there has been no official announcement regarding the nature of his injury. It is speculated to be a hamstring or hip injury, and given that Rahul had undergone hernia surgery in Germany, his medical history will be taken into consideration.

Although there is still uncertainty about Jaydev Unadkat’s situation for the WTC final, Ishan Kishan is likely to be the second wicketkeeper for the one-off Test if Rahul is unable to play. The Lucknow Super Giants management has not yet decided whether to seek a replacement for Rahul, as there are only four league games left for the season. Krunal Pandya has been named skipper in Rahul’s place.

LSG Fans in Panic Over KL Rahul’s ‘Very Serious‘ Injury; Throws World Test Championship Final Appearance into Doubt

The Indian team is expected to leave for London for the WTC final on May 23, immediately after the IPL league stage ends on May 21. Players who are part of the IPL playoffs will leave for the UK at a later date. As of Thursday night, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) team had not informed the team management about Rahul’s treatment, and those who know the situation are not optimistic about his participation in the WTC final.

The Indian cricket team is set to play against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final from June 7 to 11, immediately after the Indian Premier League 2023. The team has faced several setbacks due to injuries, but strong replacement options are available for every injured player.

After KL Rahul’s Injury LSG Suffer Another Blow, Star Indian Pacer Ruled Out of IPL 2023; Likely to Recover Before WTC Final

Suryakumar Yadav, who was left out of the team due to poor form in the Test and ODI series against Australia, has regained his form in the Indian Premier League. If KL Rahul is ruled out due to injury, Suryakumar Yadav could be considered as a replacement option for the middle order in the World Test Championship final.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here