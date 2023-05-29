Kohli, Ashwin, Other Team India Players Watch IPL 2023 Final in the UK, BCCI Shares Photos

Most of the members of the Indian cricket team have arrived in the United Kingdom and have even begun preparation for the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. But how can they keep calm when two heavyweights – Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans – are locking horns in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final in Ahmedabad?

On Monday, the likes of Virat Kohli, Siraj, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ravichandran Ashwin, to name a few, sweated it out in the nets under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid. On their way back, the entire Indian contingent had its eyes glued to the TV screen as they were watching Dhoni’s CSK taking on Hardik Pandya-led GT.

The BCCI shared pictures of Indian team members following the IPL 2023 final in the United Kingdom.

Earlier on Sunday, the ICC confirmed the 15-member squads and reserve players for both India and Australia. Uncapped in-form left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has been included as a stand-by player alongside middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav and right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar.

Jaiswal, who amassed 625 runs in 14 innings of IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals, including a century and five fifties, replaces Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is reportedly getting married in the initial days of June.

Fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat have been confirmed to be in the 15-member squad despite picking hamstring and shoulder injuries in IPL 2023, so as wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, who suffered an accidental collision during Friday’s Qualifier 2 match in Ahmedabad.

This is going to be the second edition of the WTC. New Zealand are currently the defending champions who have defeated India by eight wickets in the final in Southampton in 2021. The winners of this year’s WTC Final will take home prize money of 1.6 million dollars while the runners-up will get 800,000 dollars.

