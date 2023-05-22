KKR Issue Official Statement on Mohun Bagan's Claims of Fans Denied Entry at Eden Gardens

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday issued a clarification over the statement released by Mohun Bagan. The Kolkata-based football club on Sunday claimed that the KKR management stopped their fans from entering Eden Gardens for sporting the century-old jersey.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which has common owners with that reigning Indian Super League champions Mohun Bagan in RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, sported the iconic green-and-maroon colours in their match against KKR on Saturday. The club supporters arrived at the Eden Gardens to show support for the Krunal Pandya-led side but according to an official Mohun Bagan release, they were restricted from entering the venue.

“It was a special match for the supporters of Mohun Bagan because LSG was wearing a new Green and Maroon Jersey. But, the KKR management curtailed the freedom of the Mohun Bagan supporters (who are also fans of KKR and LSG) by not allowing them to enter the stadium as they were wearing the jersey of Mohun Bagan,” Mohun Bagan general secretary Debashish Dutta said in a media release

The KKR responded to the release, stating that KKR management has nothing to do with crowd management at the stadium.

“There are some misleading reports that are floating around that KK management had stopped some fans from entering Eden Gardens during the KK vs LSG IPL game on May 20.

“For the record, KK management has nothing to do with crowd management at the stadium. We were told that some ambush marketing was attempted by some vested interests, which as per IPL league policy was promptly stopped by the IPL league Anti-Ambush Marketing team.

“KKR is grateful for the great relationship with all its fans in Kolkata and for making every game at Eden Gardens a full house! It has among the largest fan bases of any franchise and would never disrespect anyone,” the KKR statement read.

Paying a fitting tribute to the football club’s 132-year-old legacy, LSG knocked out KKR with a one-run win that also secured the Lucknow franchise’s second successive playoff berth.

