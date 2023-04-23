Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Check Predicted XIs And KKR vs CSK Head to Head Record

KKR vs CSK probable XIs: The Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled to maintain momentum after Rinku Singh’s iconic performance and have experienced inconsistent performances throughout the season. Their batting was particularly subpar against the Delhi Capitals, presenting a significant challenge for the team. In an attempt to address this issue, the team included Jason Roy and Litton Das in their recent match against Delhi and may consider giving them a prolonged opportunity to open the batting.

Conversely, the Chennai Super Kings appear to be fairly settled. Despite a lack of experience in their bowling attack, they have been successful in assembling a group of bowlers who have been effective. The addition of Ajinkya Rahane to the batting lineup has been beneficial, but there are concerns about the form of Ambati Rayudu. CSK can also look at another bowling option if need be and the impact player rule could possibly help them here.

KKR vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

There have been 29 matches between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. CSK have dominated this fixture as they have won a majority of the games winning 18 matches. On the other hand, Kolkata have managed to win 10 out of 29 matches. One match was abandoned.

Check Out KKR vs CSK Probable XIs

KKR Probable XI: Litton Das, Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(C), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, AT Rayudu, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(C), Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

KKR vs CSK Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala

