Kolkata Weather Update, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022: Weather Forecast for Today's KKR vs CSK Match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be taking on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match number 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

After the high of the thrilling win over Gujarat Titans (GT), thanks to the heroics of Rinku Singh, KKR have been on a downward spiral and would be desperate to press the reset button to snap their three-match losing streak.

The Nitish Rana-led side, which showed a lot of promise with two wins against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans, suddenly seems to have lost the plot.

KKR have four points from six matches and find themselves in down in the eighth spot in the IPL points table, with only Sunrisers Hyderabad (4) and Delhi Capitals (2) below them.

It will also be the biggest test for KKR’s skipper Rana as emotions will sway in favour of CSK talisman MS Dhoni in what could potentially be his last appearance at the iconic Eden Gardens.

A sea of yellow fans, sporting the signature No. 7 Dhoni jersey, is likely to flood the Eden Gardens on Sunday evening.

Such has been the demand that tickets for this marquee match have been sold out in advance. And the ones available in the black market are being sold at an extremely inflated price.

Weather report

Partly cloudy weather conditions are forecasted for April 23, Sunday in Kolkata. The temperature will be in the range of 25 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius. Rain may interrupt the game, with a 40 per cent chance. The humidity and wind speed can be clocked at 76 per cent and 9 km/h.

Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, N Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Litton Das, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh.

