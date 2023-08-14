Kuldeep Sen Set to Play for Tamil Nadu After Parting Ways with Madhya Pradesh: Report

Madhya Pradesh pacer Kuldeep Sen is set to move bases for the upcoming domestic season. The right-arm fast bowler will play for Tamil Nadu in the 2023-24 domestic season. Kuldeep made his international debut in December last year and also represents the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Kuldeep has been cleared by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA). He will join the Tamil Nadu cricket team as a guest player. Though he is not in the side for the upcoming Buchi Babu tournament which would be serving as preparation for the Ranji Trophy. However, his inclusion in the side would be a big boost for the Tamil Nadu side that has been searching for its first title since 1988. They last featured in a Ranji final in the 2014-15 season where they lost to Karnataka.

Kuldeep can bowl at about 140kmph and also provide bounce. He was part of the MP side that won the Ranji Trophy last year. He is currently recovering from a back injury at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The report further stated that Gaurav Yadav has also obtained a No Objection Certificate for the MPCA and is set to join Puducherry in the upcoming domestic season where he will replace bowling all-rounder Ankit Sharma. Yadav was among wickets in 2022 when MP won the title, picking up 23 wickets in five games.

Several media reports suggested that Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari would be playing the next Ranji season for Madhya Pradesh. But ESPN Cricinfo stated that the right-hand batter has now opted to stay back.

On Saturday, Cricketnext reported that Former Delhi captain Dhruv Shorey will turn up for Vidarbha in the upcoming domestic season. The opening batter asked Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) on Friday but no one has reached out to him yet.

Dhruv had offers from “three top states” to play as a professional and they assured to play him in all formats. The right-hander didn’t want to make a rushed decision and waited for the Duleep Trophy, where he represented North Zone, to get over.