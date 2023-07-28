'When I Brought Changes in my Game, Virat and Rohit...': Kuldeep Yadav's Stellar Remark on Role of 'Seniors'

Indian spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav was the wrecker-in-chief for West Indies as Shai Hope’s side struggled to get to grips of Yadav’s spinning deliveries and thus the hosts folded for a paltry 114 runs in the first ODI between the two sides at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday.

After picking up 4-wickets and being recognised as the Man of the Match, Yadav attributed his recent success to seniors such as captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Despite being in and out of the team, Kuldeep has shown brilliantly whenever given the chance, the first ODI against West Indies was another such example and the spinner has admitted that his irregular run is down to the team’s combination.

He also highlighted how the support from the likes of Rohit and Virat helped him bring out the best in himself.

“Seniors play a big role. When I brought the changes in my game, Virat bhai and Rohit bhai supported me a lot. They have shown confidence in me. They are backing me," said Kuldeep.

On a spin-friendly pitch, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep ‘hunted’ in pairs in their own words. Jadeja picked up three wickets to rattle the hosts’ top order while the latter ran rampant through the lower-order batters.

The 28-year-old would finish with figures of 4 for 6. He was also quizzed about his irregular playing opportunities but Yadav simply pointed out how the team combination and situation can sometimes push him to the sidelines, however, he doesn’t dwell upon it too much.

“Most of the time, when I don’t get to play, it is because of the situation and combination. It is a normal thing now, I have been playing cricket for so many years, it has been more than six years now. These things are normal," he added.

With the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup at home in October-November, Kuldeep is peaking at the right time as he would hope to cement his place in the Indian squad.